Manchester United let a two-goal lead against Aston Villa slip on Saturday afternoon.

Bruno Fernandes' double gave the Red Devils a two-goal lead after 67 minutes.

But two goals in the space of five minutes from Jacob Ramsey and Philippe Coutinho ensured the two sides shared the spoils.

Interestingly, Ralf Rangnick only named eight substitutes for the Premier League clash at Villa Park.

Anthony Martial was one big name who wasn't involved in the squad at all.

His representative Philippe Lamboley, revealed last month that Martial wanted to leave the club.

"Anthony wishes to leave the club in January," he told Sky Sports.

"He just needs to play. He doesn't want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon."

And Rangnick has now revealed that the Frenchman wasn't included against Villa at his own request.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Rangnick said: "He [Martial] didn't want to be in the squad, he would have been in the squad normally but he didn't want to and that was the reason why he didn't travel with us yesterday."

It seems Martial's time at United is over.

The 26-year-old joined United in 2015 in a £58 million deal.

He has played 10 times for the club this season, scoring just once.

Martial has played 268 times over the course of his United career and scored 79 times.

According to 90min.com, Juventus are interested in the the Frenchman and are set to open talks about a potential move.

Sevilla have also seen a bid for Martial rejected in the last month.

