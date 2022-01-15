Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roman Reigns threw a truly savage line at Seth Rollins as the pair shared the ring for a promo battle last night.

On last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins engaged in a war of words ahead of the Universal title match at the Royal Rumble.

While the promo battle was largely pretty good, it was one particular line from Reigns towards his former stablemate that really had fans talking.

During the promo, Reigns told Rollins that if he wanted to main event the Royal Rumble with a huge star, he'd be better of sharing the ring with his wife, fellow WWE star Becky Lynch.

"If I wanted to main event the Royal Rumble with a megastar I would've chose your wife."

Interestingly, many fans thought that Rollins was getting the better of Reigns prior to the Universal Champion bringing up Rollins' wife.

The reaction from Twitter had been pretty positive, with many fans excited to see more of the segments between Rollins and Reigns in the lead up to their title match.

You can watch Rollins vs. Reigns at the Royal Rumble on January 29 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markers on the WWE Network.

