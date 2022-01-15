Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Copa del Rey clash between Betis and Sevilla has been stopped after Joan Jordan was hit by an object thrown from the stands.

Papu Gomes scored the opener in The Seville derby for Sevilla in the 35th minute.

They weren't ahead for long, though, as minutes later Nabil Fekir scored a brilliant goal from a corner.

As Betis' players were celebrating in the corner, what appeared to be a metal pole was thrown on to the pitch and hit Sevilla's Jordan in the head.

The Spanish midfielder fell to the ground in pain.

Physios rushed on to the pitch and fortunately he was able to get to his feet after receiving medical attention.

Joan Lopetegui and Sevilla's players were understandably livid and left the pitch in protest.

Betis' players, meanwhile, hung around the side of the pitch in the hope that the game would restart.

Roughly 50 minutes after the incident the Royal Spanish Football Federation [RFEF] made the decision to call the game off.

Their statement read: "The Copa del Rey round of 16 match between Real Betis and Sevilla FC is suspended.

"The RFEF condemns any act of violence on the playing fields."

It is currently unknown when the game will be replayed, if at all.

