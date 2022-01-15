Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roman Reigns brilliant trolled the fans in attendance for Friday Night SmackDown last night after the show went off the air.

Last night's SmackDown was main evented by a brilliant promo segment between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

The pair, preparing for their clash at the , over Reigns' Universal Championship, were engaged in a thrilling war of words that closed out the show.

The segment was notable for a few reasons, but mainly for a truly savage line that Reigns delivered to Rollins regarding Becky Lynch, which you can read more about by clicking here.

The pair also took part in a dark match segment for the fans in attendance at the CHI Heath Center in Omaha last night.

During the segment, Reigns trolled fans hard by pretending to get into the ring, before bailing to the outside and walking to the back, robbing fans of a showdown with his former friend.

As the video cuts off, with Reigns walking to the fact, Jimmy Uso made his way into the ring to attack Rollins, but it looks like the latter was able to evade the kick.

As noted, Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns will take place at WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 29 for Reigns' Universal title.

With Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar still the plan for WrestleMania, and Lesnar the WWE Champion, there is a real possibility that Reigns drops his title to Rollins to continue his feud with 'The Beast'.

Lesnar will also be in action on the show later this month, as he defends his newly won WWE Championship for the first time in a dream match against Bobby Lashley.

