Paulo Dybala's future at Juventus is uncertain.

The Argentine is arguably the club's best player. However, he may not be at Juve much longer as his current contract runs out in the summer.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Dybala and Juventus agreed on terms for a new contract back in September.

However, Juventus then asked for more time, which has angered the playmaker.

And Dybala made his feelings very clear after opening the scoring against Udinese on Saturday evening.

The 28-year-old refused to celebrate after scoring in the 18th minute.

Dybala then glared at the stands in the direction of Pavel Nedved and the Juventus directors.

Dybala was asked about his lack of celebration after the game.

He said, per football-italia: “I invited a friend and couldn’t see him. There are many people up there watching and I couldn’t find him.”

When asked whether we should believe him, Dybala replied: “I don’t know, that’s up to you. There have been a lot of stories, and many things happened that I prefer not to talk about.

“I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. I am at the disposal of the coach and the club. My contract? The club said we’ll talk about it in February.”

Dybala also criticised the club's style of play and said 'they don't play good football'.

“I think we played well, we must try to be more consistent after scoring goals, as too often we score and then start to defend more, become afraid of attacking, and we can’t keep doing that.

“We are Juventus, of course we are in the running for the Champions League spots and must try to win. We don’t play good football, that is not our strength, so we need to focus on hunger and trying to run harder than anyone else.”

Extending Dybala's contract should be the utmost of importance for Juventus.

In 16 games this campaign, Dybala has notched seven goals and recorded three assists.

