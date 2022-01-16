Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has responded to Ralf Rangnick’s claims that he didn’t want to be selected for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

Following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park, Rangnick was asked in his pre-match press conference why he only named eight substitutes on the bench instead of nine.

Rangnick, United’s interim manager until the end of the season, said: "He [Martial] didn't want to be in the squad, he would have been in the squad normally but he didn't want to and that was the reason why he didn't travel with us yesterday."

Many United fans were shocked to hear this and expressed their dismay on social media.

Even if the France international has decided that he wants to leave Old Trafford, no player has the right to refuse to be selected for a match-day squad - especially one earning a reported £200,000 a week.

Anthony Martial responds to Ralf Rangnick's accusation

After presumably receiving a barrage of abusive messages on social media, Martial posted a response on his Instagram story late on Saturday night.

“I will never refuse to play a match for Man United,” Martial wrote.

“I’ve been here for seven years and I never disrespected and will never disrespect the club and the fans.”

Here’s the post:

This is an interesting twist in the saga and it will be fascinating to hear what Rangnick has to say next.

Football fans react to Martial's Instagram story

Let’s check out some of the reaction to Martial’s message from football fans on Twitter:

Martial wants to leave Old Trafford this month and Spanish outfit Sevilla are reportedly his preferred option.

However, United want any interested club to cover his £200,000 a week wages in order to sign him on loan.

A permanent sale, it seems, would be the Red Devils’ preferred option.

Regardless, it’s hard to see Martial playing under Rangnick again as things stand.

Man Utd drop two points vs Aston Villa

Man Utd currently sit seventh in the Premier League table after dropping two valuable points away at Villa Park.

Bruno Fernandes put United 2-0 up by the 67th minute thanks to goals either side of half-time, but Steven Gerrard’s side rescued a point thanks to late goals from Jacob Ramsey and debutant Philippe Coutinho.

