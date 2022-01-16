Celtic transfer news: The Hoops ‘are looking to strengthen’ problem area in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic are 'looking to strengthen' their forward line in the January transfer window after suffering several injuries in the opening half of the campaign, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Hoops have made a promising start to life under new manager Ange Postecoglou, but are currently sitting six points behind fierce rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table.

What is the latest news involving Celtic?

According to reports, Celtic are interested in signing Brentford's Riley McGree, Borussia Monchengladbach's Hannes Wolf and Nimes' Zinedine Ferhat this month.

Postecoglou has already welcomed Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate from the J League late last month, while Johnny Kenny signed from Sligo Rovers.

However, the 56-year-old tactician is not expected to end his January transfer business there.

The Glasgow giants may have already secured the Scottish League Cup this season and bagged 42 goals in the top-flight, just one fewer than table-toppers Rangers, yet their forward line has often been rather threadbare.

Summer signing Georgios Giakoumakis has struggled to stay fit since making the switch from VVV-Venlo, starting just two games in all competitions, while Albian Ajeti has featured from the off on only six occasions.

Wide attackers James Forrest and Mikey Johnstone have also been hampered by fitness woes throughout 2021/22, meaning Celtic have relied heavily on Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota for productivity in the final third of the pitch.

What has O'Rourke said about Celtic?

Despite the Parkhead outfit already sanctioning the arrivals of several new players, O'Rourke could still see them adding further attacking reinforcements in the current window.

He told GiveMeSport: “I could see that being the case, that Celtic are looking to strengthen (in attack). Obviously, we know that they’ve had lots of injury problems this season.

"James Forrest has been in and out of the side, Mikey Johnson struggled as well. So, a lot of it's been down to Jota, who is just recovering from injury himself.”

Do Celtic need another forward player?

Although Liel Abada has also made a significant contribution to Celtic's attacking play this term, bagging 10 goals and providing eight assists, Postecoglou is arguably lacking strength in depth.

Giakoumakis, Ajeti, Johnstone and Forrest have contributed just seven goals between them across a combined 58 outings, highlighting the need for extra options in attack.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic make any more acquisitions, but it certainly seems as though they are in the market for an additional striker.

