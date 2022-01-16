Newcastle transfer news: Eddie Howe would ‘like to sign’ 6 ft 4 star ‘now’

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has confirmed that Newcastle United want to make Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile their next signing this January.

The club have been strengthening their squad in recent weeks and have already secured the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

The club have been making moves to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad.

They have secured the signature of Trippier in a move that has gone some way to improving the club’s backline and appear to be chasing further reinforcements.

Much reporting focusing on the club has made the claim that Howe remains keen to purchase further reinforcements for his backline.

A deal for Lille defender Sven Botman was mooted but a bid has reportedly been rejected, with Lille keen to keep the centre-back at the club.

Sevilla defender Diego Carlos has also been linked with a move to the club but Monaco’s Badiashile appears to have emerged as the top target.

Sky Sports reports that the club are in talks with the defender over a deal and that he is keen on a potential move to St James’ Park.

It remains to be seen how much he would cost but he is valued at £25.2m by Transfermarkt and has been a key member of the squad for Monaco since his breakthrough, making 105 appearances in total.

And Crook says that the club are focusing on getting a deal done for the young defender.

Enter giveaway!

What has Crook said?

He told GiveMeSport: “I think the other player they’d like to sign now is Benoit Badiashile from Monaco although he’s currently injured.”

Liverpool FLOP against 10 men! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Would Badiashile improve Newcastle?

Almost certainly.

The club have struggled immensely in terms of their defending in recent weeks and Badiashile is statistically immense, per fbref.

He is in the top 10 per cent of defenders in Europe’s top five leagues when it comes to assists, expected assists, passes attempted, progressive passes and progressive carries.

He is an elegant midfielder who can take the ball up the pitch and distribute it effectively too.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

Badiashile is not solely renowned for his defence and it’s almost certain that he would upgrade that defence.

Newcastle need to get him in during this window, but one has to say that they cannot stop there.

Bringing in another defender to partner him, a player who is more about the nitty gritty of defending, will surely become a priority too.

News Now - Sport News