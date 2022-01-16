Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury likes himself a good bout, but he also likes himself some decent banter on his social media accounts.

The British heavyweight has aimed a very cheeky dig at one of his main rivals in Anthony Joshua and it’s one of the most hilarious things you will ever see.

He posted a side-by-side comparison of himself and Joshua, made by someone else, of course, that featured alleged quotes from both.

To the left is Joshua’s quote, which reads: “My breakfast consists of yams, eggs and dates, followed by a big bowl of porridge, a protein shake, a glass of orange juice and a glass of honey, lemon and ginger.”

To the right is Fury’s quote, which reads: “I remember one night I had 14 pints of Fosters and then sparred three top-10 heavyweights and battered them all.”

The funniest part, however, is the photos used. Where there’s AJ, who is as fit as possible, Fury looks like your average Joe from Leeds.

This isn’t all. Fury also took to Twitter the other day to post another hilarious meme.

To the left, poor Joshua with “24W, 2L, 0 Belts and 6 Abs.” To the right, a smiling Fury with “31W, 0L, All the belts and 0 Abs."

This has been a continuing trend on his social media, where Joshua has been on the receiving end more often.

It all began after Derek Chisora’s talkSPORT interview, where he picked Joshua to beat the big man.

Fury’s reply on Twitter was an instant classic, as he wrote: “This is a message for Derek Chisora.

“I’ve just seen that you’ve said you think AJ would blast me out – never in a million years.

“If the biggest puncher in history couldn’t blast me out and Wladimir Klitschko couldn’t blast me out, then a big old bodybuilder can’t blast me out my friend.

“Also Del, he ain’t got the bottle to fight Usyk again.

“Usyk will smash him next time, properly.

“Never mind beat him on points, he’ll knock him out.

“But listen, there’s only ever been one man on these shores and he’s called the ‘Gypsy King’ – Tyson Fury.”

