Rangers transfer news: 'Hasn't really worked out' - Gerrard signing tipped for Ibrox exit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Lundstram could be set to leave Rangers just a matter of months after moving to Ibrox, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Lundstram completed his switch to the reigning Scottish Premiership champions in July, after his contract with Sheffield United expired, but his stay in Glasgow has not gone to plan.

What's the latest news involving Lundstram?

According to the Herald journalist Chris Jack, Middlesbrough are one of a handful of English sides who have shown an interest in Lundstram.

While the report suggests he could still remain at Ibrox, Jack believes 'the clock seems to be ticking on his Rangers career'.

The Daily Record have also suggested that a move to the Riverside could be on the cards as Boro boss Chris Wilder is monitoring Lundstram's situation.

A switch to the Championship outfit would make sense for the out-of-favour Rangers midfielder as he featured heavily under Wilder at Sheffield United, making 114 appearances.

Lundstram - who is valued at £4.95million by Transfermarkt - has been involved in all of the top five divisions in the English pyramid and racked up 361 outings throughout his club career.

However, it has not worked out for the 27-year-old since heading north of the border and he still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his £22,000-per-week Ibrox contract.

Enter Giveaway

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Lundstram?

O'Rourke believes it is possible that Lundstram's stay at Rangers could be cut short by him securing a move before the January transfer window slams shut.

The journalist admits the summer switch to Glasgow has not paid off for the Gers or midfielder.

When asked about whether Lundstram could depart, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I haven't heard too much on it but I could see it possibly happening.

"It hasn't really worked out for Lundstram since his free transfer up at Rangers. He's been in and out of the side."

10-man Arsenal HOLD OFF Liverpool in Carabao Cup semi-final! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Why has Lundstram's Rangers career not worked out so far?

Although Lundstram has made 23 appearances since the campaign got underway, only 15 of them have been starts.

He has failed to be hugely productive in the final third of the pitch, with him not finding the back of the net since October.

Lundstram was also sent off just a month after joining the club as he was given his marching orders during the Europa League qualifier against Alashkert.

1 of 15 What year was the club founded? 1873 1875 1877 1879

There has been a change in management since Lundstram's arrival as well, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst replacing the departed Steven Gerrard in the hot seat two months ago.

The alteration has not paid off for Lundstram as he has only been afforded 147 minutes of action since.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News