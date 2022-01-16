Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'would wind up West Ham fans' with deal for £18m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge thinks Tottenham negotiating a pre-contract agreement to sign Jesse Lingard for free in the summer would annoy West Ham supporters.

Lingard, who is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, and had a stunning impact, scoring nine goals and delivering five assists in 16 appearances.

What's the latest news involving Lingard?

Since returning to Manchester United last summer, Lingard has not been able to build on his success at West Ham.

The 29-year-old has found himself down the pecking order under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, and is still waiting for his first start in the Premier League this term.

With his contract at Old Trafford set to expire in June, it seems that Lingard will move on in the coming months, and Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing the midfielder on a free transfer.

What has Bridge said about Lingard?

Lingard remains popular among the West Ham fanbase, and refused to celebrate when he scored against the Irons back in September.

With this in mind, Bridge feels the club's supporters would be disappointed if he chose to move to north London at the end of the season.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it would be quite funny for Spurs supporters to see a player who West Ham already idolise after six months then goes to them on a pre-contract agreement. I think that would wind up West Ham fans quite a lot.”

Would Lingard be better off joining Tottenham or West Ham?

West Ham wanted to sign Lingard permanently in the summer transfer window, and they may yet make another move for the 32-cap international either later this month or when the season concludes.

However, David Moyes now has plenty of options at his disposal in the attacking third of the pitch, with Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals all ably supporting Michail Antonio.

Therefore, it is far from certain that Lingard would cement his place in the starting line-up if he got another chance at the London Stadium.

Meanwhile, at Tottenham, Antonio Conte has been largely deploying a 3-4-3 formation, and Lingard could find himself in a straight battle with Lucas Moura for the right-wing berth.

Again, he may not get to start games every week but at least he would likely be offered more minutes than he is currently getting at Old Trafford.

It could ultimately come down to where the two London clubs finish in the table. If either were to secure a top four finish, this could make up Lingard's mind as he would likely want to be playing Champions League football next season.

