Aston Villa transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Gerrard target who ‘can outshine Salah’

African football expert Segun Oguns believes that Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is good enough to play in the Premier League.

Aribo has been linked with Aston Villa in this transfer window and could well leave the Scottish club in this transfer window, with The Athletic's David Ornstein claiming that he is a target for Steven Gerrard.

What’s the latest with Aribo?

The Rangers midfielder remains central to the club’s form and has been utilised throughout the campaign by both Gerrard and Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The 25-year-old has played 20 times in the Scottish Premiership and has scored six goals while also registering four assists.

He is currently away on international duty with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations and has been winning plaudits for his performances at the tournament too.

Aribo played 90 minutes in the heavyweight clash between Nigeria and Egypt, and provided the assist for the winner in the 1-0 win for his side.

Mohamed Salah was in the Egypt team, too, and Oguns, an expert in African football, believes that he outshined the Liverpool superstar throughout the 90 minutes.

It remains to be seen if bids are tabled for Aribo this month because of his absence due to his international duty, but Oguns thinks that he is primed to make the move to the Premier League.

What did Oguns say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “Aribo is certainly technically sufficient to play in the Premier League, he has a good head on his shoulders and as the match against Egypt showed, he can outshine a top player like Salah when he is at his best.”

Is Aribo ready?

He certainly looks it.

It has to be said that the Scottish Premiership is a way below the Premier League when it comes to the quality that runs throughout the league.

But Aribo has shown for some time that he is one of the best midfielders in the league when it comes to his performances for the best club in the table.

Rangers, indeed, have only lost once this season and are currently six points clear of Celtic at the top of the table.

Aribo has made a total of 123 appearances for the club and he can also play in a variety of positions, including on the wing and in central midfield.

He’d improve both Leicester and Villa if they do decide to come knocking.

