Everton transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on 25 y/o ‘freak of a talent’

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Dele Alli ought to move to Everton if a bid is tabled for his signature.

The attacking midfielder has struggled for minutes at Tottenham Hotspur in recent seasons and reports have suggested that he is available in this transfer window.

What’s the latest with Dele?

He has struggled immensely under the management of both Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte this term.

Dele has made 18 appearances in all competitions but just 10 of those have come in the Premier League, with eight being starts.

Since Conte’s first game, against Everton, Dele has played just three times in the league, playing two minutes against Leeds United, 81 minutes against Liverpool, and 62 minutes against Southampton.

It has been a difficult period for the former England international, who has won 37 caps for the Three Lions.

And reports suggest that he could leave the club this month, either on a permanent deal or on a loan.

Everton have been linked with a swoop to sign Dele before the transfer deadline, with The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke claiming that there is interest from the Toffees.

It is not clear if any move would be a loan or a permanent deal; he is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt.

And O’Rourke believes that a switch to Goodison Park is something Dele should consider in this transfer window.

Enter giveaway!

What did O’Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “If Everton are ready to offer that to him, I think it could be a good move for him.”

Liverpool FLOP against 10 men. Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Should Dele move?

Ultimately, yes.

It just doesn’t seem to be working at Tottenham for him, with the spark and fizz leaving his game under both Conte and Nuno.

It could be argued that he hasn’t been the same player since Mauricio Pochettino left but the fact is that he just needs to be playing more regularly in a team that is built around him. Indeed, he was previously hailed as a "freak of a talent" by ex-Spurs player Darren Anderton.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

If the Toffees are willing to do that for him at Goodison Park, a move to Everton could be his best option.

It is absolutely something he should consider; a player of his talent should not be sitting on the bench consistently and simply waiting for his next opportunity.

Everton also have a hole in the playmaker position due to the suspension of Gylfi Sigurdsson; a move for Dele makes sense for all parties.

News Now - Sport News