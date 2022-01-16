Magpies transfer news: 6 ft 3 target ‘would be idolised by Newcastle fans’

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

African football expert Segun Oguns believes that Ibrahim Sangare would be a superb signing for Newcastle United in this transfer window.

The midfielder has been linked with a potential move to the club in this transfer window as the Magpies continue to strengthen their squad.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

The club are doing their best to recruit new players in this transfer window as they look to climb away from relegation trouble.

The club have already secured the signature of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and handed him his debut against Cambridge United in the third round of the FA Cup.

Unfortunately for both Trippier and Newcastle, the club were embarrassed in that game, losing 1-0 at St James’ Park, and they are now trying to bring in further additions.

They have been linked with Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, with The Daily Mail reporting that the club have opened talks with the Ligue 1 side over a deal.

And the same report claims that there is a very real interest in signing Sangare from PSV Eindhoven to bolster the midfield at the club.

Sangare has impressed this season and has made 27 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring four goals, and is also an Ivory Coast international with 17 caps to his name.

Oguns thinks that he would end up being “idolised” by supporters at St James’ Park, as he is just that good.

Enter giveaway!

What did he say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Oguns said: “He would give Newcastle or any side, a different dimension, a security in front of their back four that will free other players up and stop opposition attacks before they really get going.

“I’m a big fan, I think he would be idolised by Newcastle fans were he to end up there.”

Liverpool flop. More on The Football Terrace...

Do Newcastle need Sangare?

If they have an opportunity to sign him, they need to take it.

He’s a player who would come in and essentially walk straight into their midfield, and he would offer some real solidity in defensive midfield.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

Sangare stands at 6ft 3in tall and would be an anchor man that could protect the defence throughout.

He is an exceptional talent, and he is valued at £12.6m by Transfermarkt; at that kind of price, this would be a superb deal.

News Now - Sport News