Remember that time when Tyson Fury went easy on Anthony Joshua? No seriously, it did actually happen once and it happened when the latter was arguably at his lowest.

After he got pummelled at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk in September of last year at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Fury didn’t poke fun at AJ and actually sympathised with him, but the Gypsy King has certainly been having his fun lately.

If you are a Joshua fan and don't like Fury badmouthing him in the press and on social media, then blame Derek Chisora.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he didn't just back Joshua to beat Usyk, he went a step further, backing him to beat Fury.

When asked who he feels wins a bout between the two Brits, he said: "I’ll go with AJ. AJ’s power punch is unbelievable.

“If AJ fights Fury, he has to go on him straight away, blast him out. He can’t box him. If he boxes with him, he loses. If you give Fury time on the ball then you’re in trouble.”

When you say something like that about Fury, you have to be prepared for him to come at you with his all.

Fury used his Twitter to respond. In the video, he said: "This is a message to Derek Chisora, I've just seen that you said you think AJ would blast me out. Never in a million years.

"If the biggest puncher in history couldn't blast me out and Wladimir Klitschko couldn't blast me out, a big old body builder can't blast me out my friend.

"So Del, he ain't got the bottle to fight Usyk again. Usyk will smash him next time, properly.

"Never mind beat him on points, he'll knock him out. But listen, it only takes one man like me.

"There's only ever been one man on these shores, and he's called the Gypsy King, AKA Tyson Fury."

