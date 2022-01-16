Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Copa del Rey derby match between Real Betis and Sevilla on Saturday evening descended into chaos.

In the 39th-minute of the match at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, Sevilla's Joan Jordan was hit by an object thrown from the crowd while Betis celebrated Nabil Fekir's brilliant equaliser.

The Frenchman's strike direct from a corner cancelled out Papu Gomez's opener, but that was sadly the last moment of footballing action.

Jordan went down immediately after being struck by the rather large object and was then helped to walk off the pitch, with the rest of the players asked to do the same by referee Ricardo de Burgos shortly after.

After a wait of close to half an hour, the game was officially suspended.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The events out on the pitch in Seville on Saturday evening were shocking, although Betis players are not exactly happy with Jordan's antics in the immediate aftermath.

A few hours after the match was called off, former Barcelona winger Cristian Tello tweeted footage of the Sevilla midfielder taunting the home supporters after being hit in the face.

Video: Tello calls out Jordan on Twitter

Betis striker Borja Iglesias sarcastically replied to the footage: "It's just that blows to the face are very dizzy."

Yeah, they're not impressed..

The video above was one of three tweets posted by Tello, the first a statement in which he criticised those responsible for the attack but also claimed that Sevilla players were desperate to get the match suspended.

In the second post, the Spaniard uploaded footage to try and prove his point with an accompanying caption that reads: "The images speak for themselves…"

Tello: 'The images speak for themselves...'

The Spanish authorities have announced that the match will resume on Sunday at 4pm local time behind-closed-doors.

It remains to be seen how severely Betis will be punished, but it could be that they're forced to play a number of games without fans in attendance.

Tello's provocative tweets may also land him in a spot of bother as well...

Stadiums quiz: Can you name these old British football grounds that are no longer in use?

1 of 20 Let's start easy: What was Tottenham's old ground called? Tottenham Marshes Northumberland Park Tottenham Hotspur Stadium White Hart Lane

News Now - Sport News