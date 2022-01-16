Wolves transfer news: Worrying claim emerges over £25.2m star's relationship with Lage

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has questioned the relationship between Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage and winger Adama Traore.

It's been a difficult first half of the season for the 25-year-old, who has registered just one goal and no assists in his opening 22 appearances of 2021/22.

What is the latest news involving Traore?

According to The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur are confident 'that a deal can be done' for Traore in the January transfer window after prioritising the signing of a right-wing back.

The news comes after The Telegraph revealed Lage will have to sell players before he can bring in any acquisitions of his own this winter, with the club's owners Fosun unwilling to bankroll any significant additions.

It's claimed that the Portuguese tactician wants to bring in three new additions this month but will need to raise the funds himself.

One solution that Wolves are reportedly considering is to offload Traore in a £20 million deal after the Spain international has been unable to agree terms on a new contract with the Midlands outfit.

The stocky forward has just 18 months remaining on his contract and has so far turned down the club's approaches of fresh terms due to differences over wages and a release clause.

It remains to be seen if Spurs make a formal offer for Traore, but Crook has doubt over whether the former Barcelona academy graduate has formed a close bond with his new boss.

What has Crook said about Traore?

Lage replaced compatriot Nuno Espirito Santo over the summer after enjoying an 18-month spell in charge of Portuguese giants Benfica.

The 45-year-old has made a fast start to life on English soil, guiding Wolves into the top half of the Premier League table, but Crook has questioned his relationship with Traore.

He told GiveMeSport: “I’m not sure Traore’s relationship with Bruno Lage is brilliant. You look at the body language.”

Would Traore be a big loss to Wolves?

Traore has often been a frustrating figure during his time at Wolves, failing to consistently produce his best form but showing regular glimpses of his truly top-class potential.

During 2019/20, it seemed as though the speed demon had turned a significant corner in his career, bagging six goals and providing a further 12 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions.

However, Traore has failed to kick on since then. He's recorded just seven goal contributions in his subsequent 63 outings, highlighting why Lage may be better off parting ways with the winger.

