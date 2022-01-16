Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The less said about Romelu Lukaku's performance against Manchester City, the better.

Chelsea's record signing played the full 90 minutes at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon and he dropped a bit of a 'disasterclass' as Kevin De Bruyne secured a 1-0 victory for the Citizens.

Lukaku was simply unable to influence proceedings in a positive way and on the rare occasions he got on the ball, the striker looked completely bereft of confidence.

In the first half, Belgium's record goalscorer had a wonderful chance to break the deadlock, but he instead passed the ball to Hakim Ziyech who was clearly in an offside decision.

Then in the second half, Lukaku was presented with a relatively easy chance for a player of his quality, but Ederson was up to the task and saved the poorly-directed shot.

Away from those standout poor moments, the Belgian was unable to hold up the ball or link the play throughout the game and he lost aerial duel after aerial duel.

It was anything but the Inter Milan version of Lukaku at the Etihad and his 'highlights' from the game are just painful to watch.

Take a look at them here...

Video: Lukaku's 'highlights' vs Man City

Fan reaction to Lukaku vs Man City

Wow. It's never easy playing Pep Guardiola's magnificent City side, but sorry, a £100 million striker simply has to be doing much, much better.

After watching the footage above, it's easy to understand why Thomas Tuchel was less than complimentary about Lukaku's performance in his post-match interview.

"He [Lukaku] had many ball losses without pressure and in very promising circumstances," the Chelsea manager said after the game.

"Of course we want to serve him but he is part of the team and sometimes he needs to do service as well. He had a huge chance so he’s included in this.

"He is part of the team and the performances up front, especially in the first half, we can do much better and we need to do better.

"We had eight or nine attacking transitions in the first half and zero touches in the box. That is a big problem. There was a lack of timing and composure. We could have had more chances if we played with better precision."

You get the feeling the Lukaku saga at Chelsea is not ending anytime soon...

Can you name these obscure January transfers Chelsea have made?

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Chelsea signed in the January transfer window? Josh McEachran Marco van Ginkel Franco Di Santo Gaël Kakuta

