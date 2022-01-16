Newcastle transfer news: 'There have been talks' over £22.5m huge name returning to SJP

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has confirmed that Newcastle United have held talks with former midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum over a potential return to the club in the January transfer window.

The Netherlands international previously spent the 2015/16 season at the club but has since played for Liverpool and is currently with PSG in France.

What’s the latest with Wijnaldum?

He has been with PSG since the summer, when he moved to the club from Anfield, where he became a key member of the squad.

During that time, the Dutchman won the Premier League, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

In total, he made 237 appearances for the Reds, scoring 22 goals and registering 16 assists.

Wijnaldum has slotted straight into PSG’s midfield and has made 24 appearances in all competitions, scoring three times and laying on an assist.

In the 15/16 season, he made 38 league appearances and scored 11 goals, as the club finished 10th in the table.

Newcastle have already strengthened their squad, bringing in defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley.

And Crook has revealed that talks have also been held over Wijnaldum potentially returning to St James’ Park amid a report from Football.London.

The midfielder does have a lengthy contract at PSG that runs until 2024 and he is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt.

What has Crook said?

Speaking about the potential of Wijnaldum ending up at Newcastle, Crook said: "Wijnaldum was one that I thought possibly Newcastle could look to bring back to the club and I think there have been talks but at the moment he would see himself playing for a bigger club."

Will Wijnaldum end up at Newcastle?

It feels an unlikely one.

He doesn’t necessarily have the emotional pull with the club that someone like Gareth Bale had with Tottenham Hotspur, when he returned on loan from Real Madrid.

Wijnaldum only spent a season with the Magpies and he has essentially done everything there is to do in the Premier League. He has held the trophy aloft and also won the Champions League with an English club.

He is now playing for a super club, one where trophies are essentially guaranteed if you stick around long enough.

Newcastle would have to pay through the nose, surely, to convince him to move on this month.

It just doesn’t feel like it is going to happen.

