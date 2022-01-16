Pep Guardiola stunned by Sir Alex Ferguson’s Premier League Manager of the Month record
Pep Guardiola was left stunned after discovering how many Premier League Manager of the Month awards that Sir Alex Ferguson won during his extraordinary spell as Manchester United boss.
Guardiola claimed December 2021’s Manager of the Month award after leading Manchester City to seven consecutive league victories last month.
The revered Catalan coach, whose City side have a 13-point lead over second-placed Chelsea at the top of the table, also won the individual accolade for November 2021.
Guardiola, 50, has now won the Premier League’s Manager of the Month award 11 times since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium in July 2016.
Only two managers in history have won the award more times: and no prizes for guessing who they are.
Arsene Wenger managed to win the award 15 times as manager of Arsenal.
Guardiola shocked by Sir Alex Ferguson's record
But Guardiola was left shocked to discover how many times that Fergie has won it and says he has no chance of equalling the legendary Scot’s record.
A reporter asked Guardiola: “You’ve won 11 now, Pep - only Wenger and Ferguson have won more than you. So, is that something for you to be proud of?”
The City boss replied with a wry smile: “Be careful, Sir Alex, Arsene… I’m coming…”
The reporter then said: “[Ferguson] won 27, Pep, so not too many…”
Guardiola’s reaction was superb.
“How many?!” he said. “Oh my god!
“Okay… it belongs to him!
“I will not chase him for sure.”
Video: Guardiola discovers how many awards Ferguson has
Watch the funny clip here:
Guardiola is arguably the best manager in the world with an incredible team at his disposal, but even he can’t envisage himself winning another 16 Premier League Manager of the Month awards to equal Ferguson’s sensational record.
Which managers have won a Premier League Manager of the Month award?
Here’s a list of every manager to win at least two or more Premier League Manager of the Month awards:
Two Manager of the Month awards:
André Villas-Boas
Thomas Tuchel
Phil Thompson
Graeme Souness
Peter Reid
Tony Pulis
Roberto Mancini
Paul Jewell
Glenn Hoddle
John Gregory
Roy Evans
Sean Dyche
Kenny Dalglish
Owen Coyle
Steve Coppell
Frank Clark
Three Manager of the Month awards:
Brendan Rodgers
Stuart Pearce
Alan Pardew
David O'Leary
Ronald Koeman
Eddie Howe
Gérard Houllier
Alan Curbishley
Antonio Conte
Four Manager of the Month awards:
Gordon Strachan
Mauricio Pochettino
Manuel Pellegrini
José Mourinho
Joe Kinnear
Roy Hodgson
Nuno Espírito Santo
Five Manager of the Month awards:
Claudio Ranieri
Kevin Keegan
Carlo Ancelotti
Six Manager of the Month awards:
Bobby Robson
Sam Allardyce
Seven Manager of the Month awards:
Rafael Benítez
Eight Manager of the Month awards:
Harry Redknapp
Martin O'Neill
Nine Manager of the Month awards:
Jürgen Klopp
10 Manager of the Month awards:
David Moyes
11 Manager of the Month awards:
Pep Guardiola
15 Manager of the Month awards:
Arsène Wenger
27 Manager of the Month awards:
Alex Ferguson
