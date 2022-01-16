Pep Guardiola stunned by Sir Alex Ferguson’s Premier League Manager of the Month record

Pep Guardiola was left stunned after discovering how many Premier League Manager of the Month awards that Sir Alex Ferguson won during his extraordinary spell as Manchester United boss.

Guardiola claimed December 2021’s Manager of the Month award after leading Manchester City to seven consecutive league victories last month.

The revered Catalan coach, whose City side have a 13-point lead over second-placed Chelsea at the top of the table, also won the individual accolade for November 2021.

Guardiola, 50, has now won the Premier League’s Manager of the Month award 11 times since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium in July 2016.

Only two managers in history have won the award more times: and no prizes for guessing who they are.

Arsene Wenger managed to win the award 15 times as manager of Arsenal.

Guardiola shocked by Sir Alex Ferguson's record

But Guardiola was left shocked to discover how many times that Fergie has won it and says he has no chance of equalling the legendary Scot’s record.

A reporter asked Guardiola: “You’ve won 11 now, Pep - only Wenger and Ferguson have won more than you. So, is that something for you to be proud of?”

The City boss replied with a wry smile: “Be careful, Sir Alex, Arsene… I’m coming…”

The reporter then said: “[Ferguson] won 27, Pep, so not too many…”

Guardiola’s reaction was superb.

“How many?!” he said. “Oh my god!

“Okay… it belongs to him!

“I will not chase him for sure.”

Video: Guardiola discovers how many awards Ferguson has

Watch the funny clip here:

Guardiola is arguably the best manager in the world with an incredible team at his disposal, but even he can’t envisage himself winning another 16 Premier League Manager of the Month awards to equal Ferguson’s sensational record.

Which managers have won a Premier League Manager of the Month award?

Here’s a list of every manager to win at least two or more Premier League Manager of the Month awards:

Two Manager of the Month awards:

André Villas-Boas

Thomas Tuchel

Phil Thompson

Graeme Souness

Peter Reid

Tony Pulis

Roberto Mancini

Paul Jewell

Glenn Hoddle

John Gregory

Roy Evans

Sean Dyche

Kenny Dalglish

Owen Coyle

Steve Coppell

Frank Clark

Three Manager of the Month awards:

Brendan Rodgers

Stuart Pearce

Alan Pardew

David O'Leary

Ronald Koeman

Eddie Howe

Gérard Houllier

Alan Curbishley

Antonio Conte

Four Manager of the Month awards:

Gordon Strachan

Mauricio Pochettino

Manuel Pellegrini

José Mourinho

Joe Kinnear

Roy Hodgson

Nuno Espírito Santo

Five Manager of the Month awards:

Claudio Ranieri

Kevin Keegan

Carlo Ancelotti

Six Manager of the Month awards:

Bobby Robson

Sam Allardyce

Seven Manager of the Month awards:

Rafael Benítez

Eight Manager of the Month awards:

Harry Redknapp

Martin O'Neill

Nine Manager of the Month awards:

Jürgen Klopp

10 Manager of the Month awards:

David Moyes

11 Manager of the Month awards:

Pep Guardiola

15 Manager of the Month awards:

Arsène Wenger

27 Manager of the Month awards:

Alex Ferguson

