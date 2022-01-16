Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Cincinnati Bengals managed to do something that they had not managed to do in 31 years on Saturday when they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19: win a playoff game!

Joe Burrow, despite only being in his sophomore year in the NFL, has been nothing but a revelation for the Bengals since being drafted as the Number 1 pick in the 2020 Draft.

Of course, he was the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, therefore there would have been plenty of expectation that he would become a franchise quarterback in the future, but he has already solidified himself as one for the Ohio-based franchise and continues to justify the pick made by the organisation.

Against the Raiders, he managed to complete 24 of 34 passes for a total of 244 yards, two touchdowns - including one that was rather controversial - and achieved a 110.4 passer rating for his performance.

When taking a look at the reaction to the Bengal’s win, much of it on social media was directed to the fact that they had finally ended the longest NFL drought in playoff history whilst many others were very vocal over the performance that was displayed by Burrow throughout the four quarters.

Fox Sports: NFL produced a video graphic on their Twitter timeline that highlighted that it had been over 11,300 days since a playoff win had been obtained, whilst the NFL UK page provided fans with a Teletext graphic stating how it would have looked when the Bengals managed to win their last game in the postseason.

As highlighted by WLWT reporter Brandon Saho, the quarterback is now 7-0 in must-win games for LSU and the Bengals with 2,913 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, with Saho also going as far to say that the 25-year-old is “built for the biggest games”.

US American sports TV personality Skip Bayless tweeted that “Cincinnati may have already had a Lombardi” if Marvin Lewis had Burrow for the seven times his teams had reached the playoffs, whilst also stating that the young QB has the “mental toughness and winner's swagger”.

Former Bengal wide receiver Chad Ochocinco Johnson gave a generous tip of $3,000 to his server at a restaurant a couple of days prior to the match with the Raiders, writing “Bengals are winning Saturday #WhoDey” which appears to have paid off!

We wonder if the former number 88 will do it again ahead of next week’s AFC Divisional contest. Indeed, we wouldn’t be surprised if he did, though.

News Now - Sport News