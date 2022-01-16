Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England Cricket finds itself in a position where there needs to be some serious soul searching after Australia won The Ashes thanks to a dominant 4-0 victory.

Aside from the one draw in the fourth Test, England never looked settled across the whole series as the Wallabies won by big margins.

In the first Test they won by nine wickets, then superseded that with a win of 275 runs in the second Test.

England were beaten once again in the third Test, losing by an innings and 14 runs.

The beginning of the fifth Test seemed to look promising for England, as they bowled Australia out for just 155, giving them a target of 271 to win.

When batting, England were well on their way to win their first Test of the series after reaching 68 runs with no wickets lost.

However, some inspiring bowling from the likes of Scott Boland, Cameron Green and Pat Cummins, saw the England team produce one of the worst capitulations in recent memory as Australia bowled them out for a measly 124 runs.

The result of an impressive run of 10 wickets within a space of 56 runs gifted Australia a very healthy victory, leaving England once again in a position to wonder how they could pick themselves up from yet another devastating loss.

England last won The Ashes in 2014, where Australia have won all but one drawn series (in 2017) since then.

The sport has had some controversy over the past few months, with allegations of racism within county cricket clubs being some of the front-page news, leaving England Cricket in a precarious position given the losses in the T20 World Cup and now The Ashes.

The one saving grace is that epic super-over victory over New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup, which could be a source of inspiration to help the sport in this country to dig themselves out of a rut.

