Wayne Rooney the footballer often doesn't get the respect he deserves.

Sure, the Englishman didn't quite have the longevity of a Cristiano Ronaldo or Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but at his peak, he was virtually unstoppable.

Rooney would scores goals, create just as many and run defences ragged with his passion-filled playing style.

The current Derby County manager always gave 110% out on the pitch for both club and country, something which also occasionally landed him in trouble.

When you wear your heart on your sleeve like Rooney did with Everton, Manchester United, England and every team he represented, your hands will get dirty from time to time.

And that was certainly the case with 'Wazza'.

In his prime, Rooney was at the centre of a number of controversial incidents, from stamping on Ricardo Carvalho at the 2006 World Cup to elbowing Wigan's James McCarthy for no apparent reason.

Both those moments feature in a brilliant video compilation of Rooney's 'best fouls' and at the time of writing, the footage has been viewed over 4.5 million times on YouTube.

It seems everyone loves him when he gets angry...

Video: Rooney's 'best fouls'

Rooney was a bit of madman in his heyday, wasn't he?

Flying into tackles like Vinnie Jones, petulantly kicking opposing players just for the sheer thrill of it, kissing the United badge in front of Everton fans at Goodison Park, the man was just pure Box Office entertainment for many years.

We will also never tire of seeing a skinhead Rooney contest a drop-ball with Hull City's George Boateng and then poleaxing Andy Dawson seconds later.

United could really do with a player like 'Wazza' right now, that's for sure.

Rooney is without question of the club's greatest ever players. He scored 253 goals, assisted a further 146 and won a plethora of trophies and individual honours in the famous red shirt.

But on top of the outrageous stats and accolades, Rooney knew what it meant to represent United and pushed himself to the limit week in week out to help the team be the best it could be.

A few members of the current squad should take note...

