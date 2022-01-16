Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pat Cummins was spotted making a rather incredible and moving gesture to one of his teammates during Australia's Ashes celebrations.

After beating England 4-0 in the five-Test series, it was time to party for the Aussies, and that included a champagne shower, until skipper Cummins noticed that isolated and excluded Usman Khawaja.

After realising that, the captain stopped the champagne spraying so Khawaja could join in the celebrations with the rest of the team.

Khawaja is, of course, a muslim, and it is a strong belief that any consumption or association with alcohol is forbidden.

Australia had just won The Ashes, completely dominating England, so the team celebrated with champagne spraying during the trophy ceremony.

Khawaja had to leave his team on the podium, so he was not affiliating with any alcohol.

You can then see Cummins tell his teammates to stop spraying the champagne and signal for Khawaja to come back.

When he steps back on to the stage, the team all shout in celebration together.

It’s a classy gesture by the Aussie captain, and it also rounds off a great victory in The Ashes for the men from Down Under.

Thousands of cricket fans have watched the clip with delight, an act of human kindness and to not leave anyone out of their major triumph.

That’s also Cummins’ first Ashes win as captain, so to not be caught up in the moment and to have the awareness of your teammates shows great leadership and kindness to his team.

It wasn’t any old win over England either, Australia won the series 4-0, completely dominating them throughout.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Whilst everything was happy for the Aussie side of cricket, fans have been left appalled with the performances by England.

England’s captain Joe Root is on the opposite of the happiness scale to Cummins after seeing his team collapse time after time after time.

Root has won more Tests than any other England captain, but is yet to land a major series.

Questions will be asked, and rightfully so, as the inquests begin into English cricket and the state of the Test team.

News Now - Sport News