One of the most controversial figures in the world of boxing right now, YouTube star Jake Paul, has received a big purse from his fights in 2021, Forbes have revealed.

It is estimated that the social media star has earned around $40 million from his three fights from the previous year.

His first fight of the year was against Ben Askren back in April, where Paul delivered a first-round knockout on his headline fight debut.

The shockwaves from that result catapulted him into stardom, which quickly gained the attention of the fighting world.

His next fight was against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, where the contest went the full distance, with Paul coming out on top on the judges’ scorecard.

Then came Paul’s most high-profile fight to date as the Ohio-born superstar coaxed Tommy Fury into a bout for December, however, the Brit pulled out due to injury, which left Paul to fight Woodley once again.

This time, however, Paul dropped his opponent to the canvas in devastating fashion to secure a convincing victory.

There have been some theories from within the boxing world that most of Paul’s fights have been manipulated to favour the former Disney star.

The most famous one coming from the most recent fight, where it appears Woodley moves in a certain way to indicate to Paul to deal a big blow.

Though this has not been confirmed, nor should we expect it to be confirmed, Paul certainly won't care about what people think as he continues to dominate the headlines in boxing.

He is looking for bigger names to fight, with Tommy Fury once again being mentioned, although other contenders have thrown their names into the ring.

One fighter who has some previous history with Paul is Conor McGregor, although this looks uncertain as the Irishman lost on his UFC return and is seen as non-active in the boxing world.

