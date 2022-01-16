Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Buffalo Bills advanced to the AFC Divisional Round after they managed to absolutely humiliate the New England Patriots on Saturday evening, with a blowout 47-17 victory.

The Bills will have to wait until the conclusion of the meeting between Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers to know who they will play in the following round, although we do already know that it will either be a home contest against the Chiefs or an away trip to the Bengals depending on the outcome of Sunday’s final Wild Card match.

Nonetheless, whilst Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen has already stated that they can not reflect too much on the complete domination of the Patriots, there are many that took to social media that were simply wowed over what they had witnessed on the night.

Indeed, many would have found it incredibly difficult to have expected to see Buffalo completely steamroll Bill Belichick’s side, although it should be noted that ever since Tom Brady had left New England for Tampa Bay, the Bills have been able to beat them more than they ever had previously when TB12 was the opposing QB.

Allen was almost near-perfect with his performance as he managed to complete 21 of the 25 pass attempts that he made, throwing for a total of 308 yards that saw a total of five touchdowns be thrown as he recorded a 157.6 passer rating. He became the first Bills QB in franchise history to throw five touchdowns in a playoff game in the process, too.

Naturally, much of the focus of the dominant win was on him when looking at social media, although Brett Kollmann perhaps summed up the display by the entire organisation perfectly in a tweet that he posted.

He stated: “The Buffalo Bills just had the NFL’s first ever perfect offensive game. No punts. No picks. No fumbles lost. No field goals. All touchdowns on every single drive until the kneel downs. And they did it against a top five defense.”

Some have already suggested that Buffalo could be a potential champion after that performance, with Kyle Odegard writing “Bills look like Super Bowl contenders”, whilst Shannon Sharpe stated that “Bills play like this. They’re going to be a tough out for anyone.”

Of course, if the Bills can continue to be able to do produce performances like this in the AFC Divisional Game and then hopefully in the AFC Championship Game and then Super Bowl LVI, one punter in New York will be a very happy person after placing a $25,000 wager on Buffalo to win that returns a potential payout of $2,125,000!

