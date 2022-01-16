Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alex Song was highly thought of at Arsenal.

The Cameroonian joined the club as a 17-year-old and, after a few seasons out on loan, Song established himself as a first-team regular under Arsene Wenger.

Song's seven-year stint at the Gunners officially came to an end in 2012 when he signed for Barcelona in a £15m deal.

The defensive midfielder was a bit-part player at Barca, playing 65 times during his two season spell at the club.

Many players would have been upset at not being a regular starter; but not Song.

Song revealed that he did not care about being a bit-part player at Barca because he 'didn't give a f*** about football'.

His motivation for playing the sport was money and that's exactly why he made the move to Catalonia.

Speaking to Toronto Raptor's Pascal Siakam, via The Sun, Song admitted: "When Barcelona offered me a contract, and I saw how much I would earn, I didn't think twice. I felt my wife and children should have comfortable lives once my career is over.

"I met Barca's sporting director, and he told me I would not get to play many games.

"But I didn't give a f*** - I knew that now I would become a millionaire.

"I'll always say that a 20-year-old who drives a Ferrari is a poor man, as at that age he's not yet achieved anything.

"But a man of 50 who drives a Bentley is a man to be respected."

Song also revealed he wasted all his money at Arsenal and didn't save £100,000, despite the enormous wages he was being paid.

"Most footballers live beyond their means. I was at Arsenal for eight years but only began to earn a good living in the last four.

"That was because my salary went up a lot - but also because I came to realise what a waster I was.

"When I first joined them I was getting £15,000 a week. I was a young lad, and I was ecstatic.

"I wanted to rub shoulders with the big boys. I could shop wherever I wanted and have crazy nights out.

"I would go to training and see Thierry Henry - the King - turn up in an absolute gem of a car. I told myself I wanted the same car at all costs.

"I went to the dealership, signed the papers and arranged to pay for it by standing order - and just like that I had the same car as The King.

"But I swear that I had to hand the car back inside two months. All my money was going on filling it with petrol.

"I told them: 'Give me a Toyota - this car's too much for me.'

"When I next went to training Thierry asked me: 'Where's your car, son?' I told him it's on a higher level than me.

"During my entire time at Arsenal I couldn't even save £100,000, while people thought I must be a millionaire."

Song, now 34, is still playing football in Djibouti with Arta Solar 7.

