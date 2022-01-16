Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The heavyweight boxing world has several key figures that contribute to its popularity, but how much are its stars worth?

From Anthony Joshua to Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder to Oleksandr Usyk, boxing's heaviest division is well and truly stacked right now.



So without further ado, let's take a look at some of the biggest names in the division and their current net worth.

Before we do, however, we must make the disclaimer that the figures may not be 100% accurate, but they give a good indicator of how much they are worth. They are also taken from outside sources.

Anthony Joshua Net Worth

AJ is one of the richest boxers in the world with a net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. At 31 years old, the British boxer is the former unified world heavyweight champion, having held the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO titles between 2016 and 2019. Joshua has also won the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles earlier on in his career.

Tyson Fury Net Worth

Tyson Fury has a net worth of $30 million, which includes a $28 million minimum guarantee that he earned from his rematch against Wilder. The British man is best known for defeating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015. The fight saw him become the WBA (Super), IBF, IBO, WBO and The Ring unified heavyweight champion.

Deontay Wilder Net Worth

Deontay Wilder is an American boxer who, according to Celebrity Net Worth, has a net worth of $30 million. He claimed his first WBC heavyweight title in 2015 and held the title for many years. He broke the nine-year drought that had passed without an American champion.

Andy Ruiz Jr Net Worth

Andy Ruiz Jr first rose to international fame in June 2019 after defeating Anthony Joshua to win the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles. The American pro has a net worth of $10 million after earning $7 million from the Joshua defeat. Ruiz Jr became the first boxer of Mexican heritage to be a world heavyweight champion.

Luis Ortiz Net Worth

Luis Ortiz is a Cuban pro boxer who has a net worth of $8 million. He made his pro debut in February 2010 and defeated Lamar Davis. He won the vacant WBA interim heavyweight title in October 2015 by beating Martias Ariel Vidondo, and in November 2016, he beat Malik Scott for the vacant WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight title. Ortiz suffered his first loss for the WBC heavyweight title against Wilder in March 2018 and lost to him again for the WBC heavyweight title in November 2019.

Derek Chisora Net Worth

Derek Chisora is a Zimbabwean-born British boxer who, according to Sport It Now, has a net worth of $5 million. He was European champion from 2013-2014, but one of his most memorable fights was his 2016 bout with Dillian Whyte. Although Chisora lost and was unable to become the WBC international heavyweight champion, he was still able to gain notoriety. He had three fights in 2019 and won all three.

Joseph Parker Net Worth

Joseph Parker has a net worth of $5 million, according to Sports Unfold. The New Zealander won the WBO heavyweight championship in 2016 and was able to hold the title until 2018.

Oleksandr Usyk Net Worth

Oleksandr Usyk is a Ukrainian boxer who, according to Essentially Sports, has a net worth of $4 million. He is the former undisputed cruiserweight world champion, but made the move to the heavyweight division in 2021.

Daniel Dubois Net Worth

Daniel Dubois is a British pro boxer with a net worth of $1.9 million. The former British, Commonwealth, WBC Silver and WBO international champion lost his belts in 2020 after losing against Joe Joyce.

Dillian Whyte Net Worth

Dillian Whyte has a net worth of $1 million. The British pro has also competed as a super heavyweight in kickboxing. Whyte made his pro boxing debut in May 2011 when he defeated Tayar Mehmed. In 2015 and 2017 he won the WBC silver international heavyweight title, and in 2016 and 2018, won the WBC international heavyweight title.

Joe Joyce Net Worth

Joe Joyce has an estimated net worth between $1 million and $5 million, according to Sports Unfold. Joyce has held the British, Commonwealth, WBC silver and WBO international heavyweight titles since 2020 and currently holds the European heavyweight title. He won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics.

With the heavyweight boxing world full of big names, the net worths are only expected to rise more over the years.

