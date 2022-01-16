Aston Villa transfer news: 50-cap star 'pretty much in the building' before move 'blocked'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has confirmed that Darren Randolph was"pretty much in the building" at Aston Villa and on the verge of signing before David Moyes intervened.

The 50-cap Republic of Ireland stopper has not had a look in this season and has been attracting interest from Steven Gerrard's side.

What's the latest news with Randolph?

The 34-year-old was West Ham's second-choice goalkeeper last term, making seven appearances in all competitions. But the arrival of Alphonse Areola has seen him drop down the pecking order, and he hasn't played a single game this season.

Randolph's only involvement has come in the cup competitions and Europa League when Lukasz Fabianski was being rested.

Therefore, Randolph is looking to improve his chances of senior action and has been identified by Gerrard as a possible January addition, according to the Evening Standard.

Randolph is one of four senior goalkeepers at the London Stadium, so would be allowed to leave for Villa this month, with Dave Martin likely to be promoted to third-choice behind Fabianski and Areola.

And Crook revealed that he was set to become Aston Villa's third signing of the window before Moyes stopped the deal from taking place.

What did Crook say about Randolph?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think they're finished yet; they want a backup goalkeeper; Darren Randolph was pretty much in the building before David Moyes blocked it literally before he was about to sign the dotted line."

Do Villa need Randolph?

Gerrard currently has two senior goalkeepers at his disposal in Emiliano Martinez and Jed Steer.

However, like many clubs in recent times, Villa are clearly looking to have three experienced keepers in their squad, especially with the risk of Covid-19 hitting at any given moment.

Look at Southampton for example. With both Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy unavailable, they were forced to bring in 40-year-old Willy Caballero and play him a couple of times last month.

Therefore, whilst signing a third goalkeeper isn't top of Gerrard's priority list, you can see the logic behind bringing one in. As for Randolph, he'll be hoping he can at least establish himself as second-choice, although his chances are still likely to be limited with Villa already out of both cup competitions following their FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on Monday.

But David Moyes did say after the Norwich victory that he has no intention of letting Randolph leave on loan, so Villa might have to table a cash bid if they want to secure his services.

