Newcastle transfer news: Magpies could end up paying £24m after confirmed deal

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge believes that Atletico Madrid will receive an additional £12m for Kieran Trippier if Newcastle avoid relegation.

The England right-back became the first signing of the PIF era when he returned to the Premier League in a £12m deal from the Spanish club earlier this month.

But Bridge has revealed that there are some clauses in the contract which could see the Magpies end up paying double that amount should they stay in the top-flight.

Are Newcastle likely to stay up?

Right now, the Premier League table doesn't look pretty for Eddie Howe, whose side are currently two points from safety and have played more games than the two teams directly above them.

Furthermore, Newcastle have still only racked up one victory, have the joint-worst defence and are the fourth-lowest scorers.

But all is certainly not lost for Howe's team. Firstly, they have an inviting set of fixtures in the next month or two, and should improve following the additions of Trippier and Chris Wood, who became their second January addition from Burnley earlier this month.

Despite those two signings and potentially further business to come in the remainder of the window, Howe will not be taking anything for granted and will be fully aware that his side remain firmly in a dogfight.

Should Newcastle get the necessary results to ensure they finish above the bottom-three, Bridge revealed that it could possibly cost them another £12m.

What did Bridge say about Trippier?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm hearing that it's £12m up front, but it could potentially be another £12m if Newcastle stay up."

Is Trippier worth £24m?

Even though he's the wrong side of 30, £24m would still be a very reasonable price for Trippier.

He's an established international with 35 England caps and has not only proven himself in the Premier League following his time with Burnley and Tottenham, but he's also come from one of the European heavyweights in Atletico.

In Spain, Trippier was their first-choice right-back for the majority of his two-and-a-half years, and if Newcastle can get him playing at the level he's capable of, he'll be worth every penny, even with that additional fee.

