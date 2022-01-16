Everton transfer news: Moshiri ‘strongly advised’ not to re-sign 6 ft 1 star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown insists that there will be figures in the Everton boardroom who are advising Farhad Moshiri against a deal to re-sign Ross Barkley this month.

The attacking midfielder has been linked with a potential return to Goodison Park from Chelsea in this transfer window.

What’s the latest with Barkley?

Barkley has somewhat struggled for minutes since arriving at Chelsea back in 2018.

Across four years, the attacking midfielder has made 98 appearances, at a rate of around 24 games per season.

This season, he has played 12 times for the Blues, but he is primarily seen as a rotation option.

Barkley has been on the bench for all of Chelsea’s last five games, even though the club have somewhat struggled for form, being held to draws by Wolves, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Liverpool, while losing to champions Manchester City.

Reports have subsequently claimed that a move to Everton could be on for Barkley, with the club keen to strengthen the squad this month.

The ex-England international, who has won 33 caps for the Three Lions, made his name with the Toffees and played 179 times for the club in total.

However, Brown does not believe that everyone in the Goodison Park boardroom will be keen on the move.

He left in acrimonious circumstances, after all, as he first refused a contract extension, then turned down a £35m move to Chelsea, before getting injured, and eventually leaving for £15m, per The Daily Star.

What did Brown say?

He told GiveMeSport: “I’m sure there are people on the board who know Everton fans a bit better than the owner and would be advising him strongly not to do that.”

Should Everton re-sign Barkley?

No.

Brown is absolutely right, as Barkley’s exit was simply too acrimonious for him to return easily.

Per the aforementioned Daily Star report, he was heavily booed when Chelsea took on Everton earlier this season and the Toffees fans simply don’t appear ready to let him make a return.

It might seem harsh but football fans have long memories; if Barkley is going to leave Chelsea, he may need to find another club to join.

As it is, he may need to spend the remainder of the season sitting on the bench, waiting for an opportunity to come into the side.

