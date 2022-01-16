Tottenham transfer news: ‘There is truth’ in Conte link to 29-goal PL star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United.

The club have been linked with a potential swoop to sign the playmaker, who has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

What’s the latest with Lingard?

He has been at the centre of a transfer saga throughout the month.

Lingard went into the month being linked with a potential move to West Ham United as David Moyes looked to bring him back to the club after his loan spell last season.

During that loan, the England international was in fine form, scoring nine goals in 16 games, and earning a recall to Gareth Southgate’s team in the process.

However, at United, he has struggled for form and minutes, playing 13 times in all competitions and scoring twice, while laying on one assist; he has scored 29 Premier League goals.

He has started just twice, in the EFL Cup defeat to West Ham United and the Champions League dead rubber against Young Boys.

Reports have suggested that Spurs have enquired about the prospect of signing Lingard, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

There is said to be a willingness to sign him this month but that the enquiry has centred around the prospect of signing him on a free transfer in the summer.

And Bridge has confirmed the interest from Spurs as they look to strengthen Antonio Conte’s squad.

What did Bridge say?

He told GiveMeSport: “I have to be honest with you, yes, there is truth in it.”

Should Lingard go to Spurs?

The decision is totally in his hands.

The fact that his contract is expiring means that he will get the pick of all of the offers at the end of the season.

A number of other clubs have been linked with Lingard, along with West Ham and Spurs, with Barcelona also reportedly monitoring developments.

It will ultimately come down to which club makes him the best offer, and that is an enviable position for the United star to be in.

This story is likely to keep running as it feels incredibly unlikely that he will leave United this month.

After all, he will have his pick in the summer and may well also receive a huge signing-on fee from whichever club he decides to join once the transfer window opens at the end of the season.

