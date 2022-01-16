Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Copa del Rey clash between Betis and Sevilla was postponed on Saturday evening after Joan Jordan was hit in the head by an object thrown by a fan inside the stadium.

The score was 1-1 in the 40th minute when Jordan was struck by what appeared to be a pole.

Jordan fell to the ground in pain.

Fortunately, no major damage was done and he was able to walk off the pitch after receiving medical attention. He was subsequently taken to hospital for further checks.

Sevilla were understandably furious and returned to the changing room in protest. The game was later abandoned.

The game was replayed on Sunday afternoon. It restarted in the 40th minute with the score locked at 1-1.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Betis would eventually go on to win 2-1 over their fierce rivals.

Sergio Canales' 73rd minute goal proved to be the difference as the hosts progressed to the last eight of the competition.

Andres Guardardo mocked Jordan, who did not play on Sunday, after they dumped Sevilla out of the cup.

As Betis' players made their way off the pitch, the Mexican midfielder has gone viral after throwing a bottle at his own head and falling to the ground.

View the moment below...

Guardardo clearly doesn't have too much sympathy for Jordan.

Canales spoke to the media after the game and he denounced the whole incident.

He said, per Marca: "The truth is that everything has been a bit sad. We fully denounce what happened yesterday, that shouldn't happen in a sport.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Reaction | The Football Terrace

"Yesterday we deserved to win in the first 40 minutes, today we deserved to win. In the second half we were much better and what counts is getting through the tie, and learning for the future from the kinds of things like yesterday that shouldn't happen again.

"It is very sad and does not represent the Betis fans, far from it, neither the club nor the players."

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News