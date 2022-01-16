Wolves transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on £14.7m star returning to Molineux this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in re-signing former Molineux favourite Matt Doherty from Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Doherty left the club for north London less than 18 months ago, with Spurs forking out £14.7million to acquire the Irishman's services, but it seems he is now surplus to requirements.

What's the latest news involving Doherty?

It appears Wolves and Spurs are going to be in constant dialogue throughout the January transfer window as Tottenham are understood to be keen on prising Traore away from Molineux.

One of the potential proposals, according to The Athletic, would see Traore head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium while Doherty returns to Wolves in part exchange.

The report suggests Spurs boss Antonio Conte - who was appointed in November - is planning to turn Traore into a right wing-back and, as a result, there would be no room in the regular starting line-up for Doherty.

Doherty's career has not gone to plan since swapping Molineux for north London, with him making little more than 40 appearances for his current employers.

In fact, his form has been so worrying that Spurs opted to bring in another right-back, Emerson Royal, for £25.8million last August.

Enter Giveaway

However, the 29-year-old's £74,000-per-week contract still has two-and-a-half years to run, so Spurs may feel using Doherty in a part exchange deal is the easiest way to get him off their books.

What has Michael Bridge said about Doherty?

Bridge has been made aware that the possibility of being able to recapture Doherty has caught the eye of Wolves head coach Bruno Lage.

The Sky Sports reporter has even seen reports stating it is likely that his return to Molineux could be completed before the January transfer window slams shut.

10-man Arsenal HOLD OFF Liverpool in Carabao Cup semi-final! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I've heard about this Wolves interest and I've read in some places that it's going to happen."

What happened during Doherty's initial spell with Wolves?

Doherty joined Wolves for just £75,000 from Irish side Bohemians in the summer of 2010 and he proved to be a bargain.

He went onto become a key component of the side, making 302 appearances and producing the goods in the final third by registering 28 goals and 42 assists.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Wolves signed in the January transfer window? Eggert Jonsson Jeremy Helan Lee Evans Ben Stevenson

Doherty was clearly held in high regard behind the scenes as well as, upon his departure, Wolves chairman Jeff Shi claimed the right-back 'will forever have a place in its history'.

The 25-cap Republic of Ireland international also won silverware during his time at Molineux, with him playing a key role as the club got their hands on the Championship title in 2018.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News