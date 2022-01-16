Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Taking to social media, Mustafa Ali has requested his release from WWE.

In a video uploaded on Twitter this afternoon, SmackDown star Mustafa Ali has revealed that he has requested to leave WWE.

As of right now, there is no word on whether or not Ali's request has been granted, but it seems like he legitimately wants out of the company.

In a video, Ali said that the message he has, which is "bigger than pro wrestling" won't be able to be achieved while he is working for WWE:

I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.

As noted, it's unclear whether or not WWE has granted Mustafa Ali his release from the company, so stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates.

Last month, WWE released Toni Storm after she requested to leave the company, so it seems likely that they'd also accept Ali's request.

Mustafa joined WWE in 2016 as part of the Cruiserweight Classic, and was part of 205 Live for his first few years with the company.

Ali was then brought up to the main roster in December 2018, where he immediately started working with Daniel Bryan, who was the WWE Champion at the time.

Reports suggested that Ali was set to win the WWE title at WrestleMania the following year, but injury meant that Kofi Kingston was put into that spot instead.

Ali was most recently seen on WWE TV last year, where he lost to Drew McIntyre on the October 29 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

