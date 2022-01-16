Southampton transfer news: 'Talks already underway' over 6'3 star with 'bundles of talent'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton are already in talks as they bid to ensure Armando Broja stays at St Mary's beyond the end of the campaign, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

Broja joined Saints on a season-long loan from Premier League rivals Chelsea, but his impressive form has resulted in boss Ralph Hasenhuttl wanting to keep the striker on the south coast for the long-term.

What's the latest news involving Broja?

Sky Sports have revealed that Southampton are interested in signing Broja on a permanent basis but will face competition from other clubs.

The report suggests Chelsea are considering whether the 10-cap Albania international has a long-term future at Stamford Bridge and interested clubs have already enquired about how much it would cost to buy him before the January transfer window slams shut.

Broja went into his temporary spell with Saints having only enjoyed four minutes of Premier League action, but he has taken to the competition like a duck to water and is Southampton's top goalscorer so far this season.

His form has also resulted in his value rising significantly, with Transfermarkt figures showing the 20-year-old's value has increased from £2.7million to £8.1million.

Broja has earned praise from his Saints team-mates as well, with Nathan Tella suggesting he has 'bundles of talent'.

What has Alex Crook said about Broja?

Crook understands that Southampton have already held initial discussions over the possibility of keeping Broja at the club on a longer-term basis.

The journalist feels Broja's stunning form on the south coast has led to Saints having to act quickly.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he's a really talented player and so do Southampton.

"I think talks are already underway between them and Chelsea to see if they can keep him for longer."

Are Southampton likely to succeed in their bid to keep Broja?

The possibility has been strengthened thanks to Southampton undergoing a takeover last week, with Sport Republic completing the acquisition of a controlling stake.

That has resulted in a cash injection and Hasenhuttl has already admitted that he will ask the new owners whether there is anything the club can do to keep the 6 ft 3 Broja at St Mary's.

Broja is clearly enjoying his time with Saints and, following his goalscoring display against Brentford earlier this week, claimed it is an 'honour' to play in front of 'such amazing fans'.

Although transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested Broja has a role to play in Chelsea's 'future project', the youngster could find his opportunities limited with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner at Stamford Bridge.

As a result, a big-money offer - or another loan proposal - could be enough to persuade the west Londoners to do business.

