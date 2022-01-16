Ivory Coast goalkeeper makes incredible mistake in injury-time to give Sierra Leone a draw

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ivory Coast could only draw 2-2 to Sierra Leone in the Africa Cup of Nations after an incredible injury-time equaliser.

Sierra Leone, who held pre-tournament favourites Algeria 0-0 in their opening match, twice came from behind against Ivory Coast.

Franck Kessie had missed an early penalty for Ivory Coast before Sebastien Haller put them 1-0 ahead after 25 minutes.

But 21-year-old Musa Noah Kamara, who is currently without a club, equalised 10 minutes into the second half.

Sierra Leone were only level for 10 minutes, though, as Nicolas Pepe restored his side’s lead.

And it looked as though Ivory Coast would see out the second victory of the tournament, something quite incredible happened in injury time.

35-year-old Ivory Coast goalkeeper, Badra Ali Sangare, attempted to collect a fairly simple ball but caught his knee on the turf and fumbled the ball. It fell to Steven Caulker, who squared the ball to Alhaji Kamara. Despite falling over himself, Kamara managed to squeeze the ball home to equalise dramatically.

Wow.

VIDEO: Ivory Coast goalkeeper makes incredible mistake

Unfortunately for Ali Sangare, he had to be stretchered off with an injury as a result of his fall.

It meant that, after making five substitutes, Serge Aurier had to go in goal for the final few seconds of the match.

He didn’t have much to do and the final whistle was soon blown to save the Ivorians.

But what an incredible finale.

