Tottenham transfer news: Spurs hold talks over signing £43.2m beast Conte loves

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has claimed that Tottenham have held talks with Franck Kessie's representatives over a pre-contract agreement.

The AC Milan man is out of contract at the end of the season, which means he's able to speak to foreign clubs this month.

And O'Rourke believes that Antonio Conte's side have been in discussions with the Ivory Coast midfielder.

What's the latest news regarding Kessie?

Tottenham have needed a midfielder of Kessie's calibre for some time. In fact, they still haven't replaced Mousa Dembele, and he left three years ago.

But Kessie's name has only been thrown into the ring since Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo just over two months ago. According to reports, the Italian tried to sign the £43.2m-rated midfielder when he was Inter Milan manager and would love to bring him to North London.

They've been interested in the 25-year-old for some time, but the Times believe that following Tanguy Ndombele's booing episode against Morecambe last Sunday, Spurs have offered the Frenchman in exchange for Kessie, although the Milan giants have rejected their proposal.

Regardless, O'Rourke said that Tottenham and Kessie's team have been in talks over a pre-contract agreement, which would see the midfielder sign a deal this month before joining at the end of the season.

What did O'Rourke say about Kessie?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "There have been talks with Kessie and his representatives over a pre-contract agreement."

Why do Tottenham need Kessie?

Some four years ago, Tottenham had one of the best midfield pairings in the Premier League in Victor Wanyama and Dembele. But since those two left, Spurs have struggled in the central areas.

Oliver Skipp is enjoying a fine breakout season, whilst Harry Winks is finding some form of late, but they're desperately lacking in goals, assists and general creativity from all of their midfielders.

Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele, who were signed by Mauricio Pochettino in 2019, simply haven't worked out and they need to be upgraded on, regardless of whether they leave.

Therefore, Kessie, who's scored five goals in 16 Serie A games this term and has the best pass success rate in the entire AC Milan squad, would be an outstanding signing. As mentioned above, Winks and Skipp are doing a decent job, but they need that physical presence they've been missing since Wanyama and Dembele left. Kessie would not only make his presence felt, but he offers a genuine goal threat, too.

