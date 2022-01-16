Leeds transfer news: £25m Bielsa target compared to Yaya Toure and Patrick Vieira

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United target Seko Fofana boasts similarities to Premier League icons Yaya Toure and Patrick Vieira, according to Get French Football News' chief features writer Adam White.

The January transfer window has not resulted in any incomings or outgoings from Elland Road so far, but it appears Lens midfielder Fofana has caught head coach Marcelo Bielsa's eye.

What's the latest news involving Fofana?

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, via Get French Football News, Leeds are one of several clubs showing a keen interest in Fofana.

The report names Newcastle United and Burnley as other suitors but suggests Lens have yet to receive a concrete offer.

MailOnline revealed that Burnley have opened discussions with Fofana's current employers ahead of potentially looking to strike a deal.

It comes after the Clarets received £25million thanks to selling striker Chris Wood to fellow strugglers Newcastle United.

Fofana's Lens contract is not due to expire for another two-and-a-half years and, according to French media outlet Jeunes Footeux, it would cost more than £25million to prise the midfielder away from the Ligue 1 club.

Enter Giveaway

What has Adam White said about Fofana?

White believes Fofana can be compared to big-name former central midfielders Toure and Vieira.

Fofana boasts Manchester City among his former clubs and, during his time at the Etihad Stadium, he spoke of how Vieira had helped in his development and told Sky Sports, via the Manchester Evening News, that Toure 'inspires' him.

Tottenham BOTTLE IT again as Chelsea win Carabao Cup semi-final! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

White feels the 26-year-old's experience of being around Toure and Vieira during the early stages of his career has rubbed off on him.

When asked about Fofana's abilities in comparison to that of Toure and Vieira in their heyday, the French football expert told GIVEMESPORT: "I think elements of both of those two players would be a good approximation of his skill set.

"He is a great player and been fantastic this year."

1 of 15 When was Leeds founded? 1909 1929 1919 1899

How has Fofana performed so far this season?

Fofana has regularly worn the captain's armband for Lens, showing his leadership capabilities, and shown his attacking intent by scoring seven goals since the campaign got underway.

The Ivory Coast international, who has not gone to the African Cup of Nations despite his impressive first half of the season and winning six caps, also went into the new year on a high.

He was named Get French Football News' best player in France for 2021. As a result, Fofana became the first non-Paris Saint-Germain star to clinch top spot.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News