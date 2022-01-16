Man United transfer news: Major update on Red Devils' stance on signing Erling Haaland

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook believes that Manchester United stand next to no chance of signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer because he is set to join Real Madrid.

The Red Devils have been linked with a potential swoop to try to sign the striker, who has emerged as one of the best players in the world during his time at Dortmund.

What’s the latest with Haaland?

He is one of the most in-demand players in Europe and it’s no surprise.

Haaland has been scoring goals for fun since his move to Dortmund and this season has been no different.

He has made 18 appearances in all competitions and scored a remarkable 19 goals, while also providing 10 assists.

Last season, too, Haaland was irrepressible, scoring 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions.

United have been heavily linked with a potential interest in signing the Norway international, but Real and the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea have also been touted as possible destinations.

Crook, though, maintains that he has been informed by a source that Haaland will join Los Blancos in what is almost certain to be one of the biggest deals of the summer window.

Per Transfermarkt, Haaland is valued at £135m, although he has a release clause in his contract that means he can be signed for €75m (£62.6m).

Crook does not think that United have been helped by the uncertainty surrounding their managerial situation, with Ralf Rangnick currently their interim manager; it has been reported that it is the German who has been pushing for Haaland to be signed.

Enter giveaway!

What did Crook say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “They want to be part of the conversation when it comes to Erling Haaland, who I think is going to go to Real Madrid, I was told that a while ago.

“If you’re Erling Haaland and you’re speaking to United, you’re saying ‘well, who’s going to be coaching me next season?’ At the moment, they can’t give a definitive answer so I think that’s a problem.”

Ronaldo SLAMS Man United! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

How much of a blow will this be?

It’s pretty huge, really.

Haaland is an absolute freak of nature when it comes to his goalscoring ability and the fact that he has averaged more than a goal a game in the last two seasons at Dortmund.

Add in the fact that he’s just 21 and is only likely to get better and you’ve got to think that this will not go down well in the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

1 of 6 Do you know this obscure player Manchester United signed in the January transfer window? Giuseppe Rossi Danny Pugh Rodrigo Possebon Gabriel Obertan

This summer may be the only opportunity United get to sign Haaland, especially for such a relatively cheap fee.

Real look set to sign a once-in-a-generation talent; United are likely to be devastated.

News Now - Sport News