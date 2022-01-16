Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An argument with Vince McMahon could be the reason why Mustafa Ali hasn't been on WWE TV since November.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Mustafa Ali rather surprisingly revealed that he'd asked for his release from WWE.

I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.

As can be seen above, Ali explained that he doesn't feel he's going to be able to deliver the message that he wants to while working for WWE, which is why he's asked to leave.

Some more details have now come out regarding why Mustafa Ali asked to leave WWE, with a recent argument with Vince McMahon now also coming to light.

Several weeks ago, Mustafa Ali pitched to bring a 'New America' gimmick to TV, Fightful Select reports that the pitch was accepted, but higher-ups later changed their minds.

The site goes on to report that Vince McMahon then pitched an idea for Ali, which was described as something he "would never have done".

According to the report, McMahon's pitch led to a "heated argument" between the pair, which could have been the reason Ali hasn't been seen on WWE TV since October.

Many people suspected that Mustafa Ali hadn't been on TV for some time following the birth of his child, but Fightful reports that the WWE star only asked for one show off.

The report notes that someone on SmackDown told Fightful that they felt as if Ali being off TV was a punishment, especially considering how talented he is:

One wrestler on the Smackdown roster said that for someone that works on his craft as much as Ali does, not having anything for him or featuring him at all was seen as a punishment

As of right now, it's unclear whether or not Ali's request to leave WWE has been granted, so stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on that front.

