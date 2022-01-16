Aston Villa transfer news: 'Massive coup' - £50m ace tipped to go up a level under Gerrard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma would be a 'massive coup' for Aston Villa as they continue to be linked with a move for the 25-year-old in the January transfer window, according to African football pundit Daniel Ekedo.

The Mali international is currently representing his nation at the Africa Cup of Nations but that has not stopped speculation surrounding his future from surfacing.

What is the latest news involving Bissouma?

Villa have already secured the services of Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho this month and are also believed to be interested in signing Bissouma as new manager Steven Gerrard looks to bolster his first-team squad.

According to The Athletic, the Midlands outfit are 'keen' on the former LOSC Lille, but they are expected to face competition from several other Premier League sides for his signature.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal have also been listed as potential suitors for Bissouma in the past, and the trio may revive their interest in the engine room operator next summer.

It's believed that Brighton will demand between £40m and £50 million for their prized asset, and if Villa make a formal offer matching his valuation, then the player will consider a move to Villa Park.

What has Ekedo said about Bissouma?

Ekedo has claimed working under former Liverpool and England midfielder Gerrard would help to elevate Bissouma's game to new heights, given the similarities between the two.

He told GiveMeSport: “Bissouma would, I believe, take his game onto another level under the tutelage of Steven Gerrard, who of course played a similar role to him.

"Gerrard may well have identified a few of his own traits in the player, tough tackling, game awareness, energy, drive, and a huge will to win.

"Personally, I think Bissouma is ready right now for a top-four club and Champions League football. Were he to go to Villa, it would be a massive coup for them.”

Would Aston Villa be a good move for Bissouma?

Since arriving at the Amex Stadium back in 2018, Bissouma has established himself as one of the Premier League's top midfielders.

As per FBref.com, the African has pulled off the seventh-highest number of tackles in the top-flight this season (49), has dispossessed the highest percentage of dribbles (81.3%) and has successfully completed the joint-fifth highest percentage of dribbles (80%).

Therefore, it's possible that Bissouma could be a valuable asset to a Champions League club and may be better off waiting for one of the Premier League's elite sides to come calling.

