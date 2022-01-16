Gunners transfer news: Arsenal could still sign £150m sensation this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook believes there's still a chance that Arsenal could sign goalscoring sensation Dusan Vlahovic this month.

Mikel Arteta's side have been linked with the Fiorentina striker, and whilst a summer move appears more likely, Crook failed to rule out the possibility of the Serbian becoming an Arsenal player before the end of January.

What's the latest news with Vlahovic?

Arsenal's need for a striker has only increased in recent weeks, with just one goal against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest, and Liverpool. Furthermore, their three current frontmen could all leave the club by next summer, so bringing in a number nine has quickly become a priority for the Spaniard.

The Gunners have been linked with England pair Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but the Daily Mail believe that Vlahovic is the one they want. The 21-year-old has already scored 16 Serie A goals this season and highlighted his quality with an excellent opener in Fiorentina's Coppa Italia victory at Napoli on Thursday.

But given that Vlahovic is one of the hottest prospects in the whole of European football right now, Arsenal are going to have to pay around £150m over a five-year period to afford him. The report from the Mail says that he'll cost a minimum of £58m, plus his astonishing £300,00 per-week wages will equate to an extra £90m.

He wouldn't become Arsenal's record transfer and wouldn't even be their highest paid player, but during a pandemic, it would be a huge financial outlay for the Gunners. Vlahovic's price might have gone down by the summer, when he'll have just 12 months left on his deal.

But Arsenal could have missed the boat if they don't sign him before the 31 January deadline, and Crook said there's still a chance.

What did Crook say about Vlahovic?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I wouldn't totally rule it out. They're still working hard to bring on a bit of a charm offensive behind the scenes."

Is Vlahovic worth £150m?

Being completely honest, the £150m being reported sounds worse than it is. In terms of the fee alone, £58m is an extremely reasonable price for the striker, regardless of his contract situation.

Vlahovic is already one of the best in the business and should guarantee goals and a significant number for a long period of time.

His £300,000 per-week wages are quite steep for someone that has only been on the scene for 18 months. But in the current market, if you want the top players, you need to pay big bucks.

