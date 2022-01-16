Irons transfer news: ‘West Ham keeping eye on’ 19 y/o compared to Gareth Bale

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has confirmed that West Ham United are eyeing a move for Bologna defender Aaron Hickey.

The left-back has been excellent in Serie A this season, having made his breakthrough for the Italian club.

What’s the latest with West Ham?

The Hammers are in a great spot as they continue to look for new signings in the January window.

They are continuing to push for qualification to Europe and have also progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup, after beating Leeds United 2-0 last weekend.

The Hammers have been looking for new signings, too, with reports suggesting that David Moyes wants to secure a new centre-back and a new striker this month.

The Irons have yet to actually secure a new signing, though, and Moyes has admitted that the club are finding it difficult to get deals over the line.

West Ham were briefly linked with a swoop for Everton defender Lucas Digne before he moved to Aston Villa, and that suggests that Moyes would be open to strengthening at left-back.

Aaron Cresswell is the first-choice in the position but Arthur Masuaku is the back-up and Moyes has admitted that he has doubts over the latter’s suitability for the position.

Hickey can play at left-back and as a left winger and he has broken through at Bologna this season.

The 19-year-old has made 19 appearances in Serie A and he has also registered four assists, and O’Rourke believes that a deal could be done for his signature in the summer, although he would be surprised if a transfer were negotiated in January.

What did O’Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “I can’t see a deal happening this window but it is maybe one that West Ham are keeping an eye on for the summer.”

Would Hickey be a good signing?

He is developing into a really excellent defender in Italy.

Per fbref, Hickey is statistically comparable to Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy, such is his ability to both defend and use the ball when he has it, and he has been compared to Gareth Bale by Marca.

Indeed, he is in the top 25% of full-backs in Europe when it comes to goals, pass completion rate, dribbles completed and blocks.

He is an excellent option down the flank and the fact that he can play at full-back and on the wing is likely to appeal to David Moyes, as versatility is prized when it comes to securing new signings.

A deal to sign Hickey in the summer would not be prohibitively expensive, either, as he is valued at £11.7m by Transfermarkt.

West Ham should look to bring him in at the end of the season.

