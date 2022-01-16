Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool and Arsenal have played out some blockbuster games in recent years.

One of their most extraordinary games came on April 17, 2011.

In truth, the game was a drab affair for the majority of the 90 minutes. But the game well and truly burst into life in stoppage-time.

Arsenal were given a penalty in the 97th minute when Jay Spearing felled Cesc Fabregas inside the box.

The Gunners thought they had won it when Robin Van Persie scored the resulting spot-kick.

But there was still to be even more drama.

Liverpool went up the other end of the pitch and won a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Luis Suarez's effort was blocked but they were given a dubious penalty when Lucas Leiva went down under pressure from Emmanuel Eboue inside the box.

Dirk Kuyt made no mistake from 12 yards to earn Liverpool a dramatic draw. View the end of the game below. (Liverpool's penalty drama starts at 4:30).

It was the latest goal in Premier League history, a record that still stands today.

There was a heated exchange between the two managers, Kenny Dalglish and Arsene Wenger, on the touchline after the game.

The Frenchman went over to Dalglish and said it was not a penalty.

Liverpool's manager shut down Wenger emphatically.

"It's a penalty. P*** off!" Dalglish told Arsenal's boss, before telling him to 'f*** off.'

Wenger continued to complain in his post-match interview.

"I said to Dalglish it was not a penalty. That was all, you can check it on the TV," he said, per the Daily Mail.

"We conceded a penalty after 11 minutes, when the referee said there was eight minutes of injury time. I don't see where those three minutes came from.

"Lucas stopped in front of Eboue. There was no intervention from Eboue. It was no penalty."

While Dalglish also played down the incident.

He said: "I don't want to repeat what was said. I don't know why a conversation between managers on the bench is of any relevance after a game like that."

