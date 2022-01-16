Goodison Park transfer news: PL star once valued at £143m 'fits the bill for Everton'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes Dele Alli would add something to Everton's squad if he arrives at Goodison Park this month.

The 37-cap England international has struggled for game time at Tottenham this season, and may decide it is time to leave north London to get his career back on track.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alli?

Alli has started just two league games since being hauled off at half time during Tottenham's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in September.

The 25-year-old has only found the net once in the top-flight this term, and that came from the penalty spot against Wolves.

His career appears to be at a crossroads at the moment, but The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke has claimed that Everton could make a move for the attacking midfielder in the latter stages of the transfer window.

What has O'Rourke said about Alli potentially joining Everton?

Alli won the PFA Young Player of the Year award back in 2016 and 2017, but has struggled to reach this level in recent years.

However, O'Rourke feels that Alli still has plenty to offer, and could be a solid addition at Everton should he move to Merseyside.

When asked to give his thoughts on Alli potentially joining Everton, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “He would fit the bill probably for what Everton need right now.”

Would Alli be a good signing for Everton?

With James Rodriguez leaving back in September, Everton lost a player who can score and create goals.

The Colombian lacked consistency in his solitary campaign at the club, but he still chipped in with six goal and six assists in 23 league appearances.

Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have made promising starts, yet they are more comfortable on the wings, and Everton need a little more through the middle to support the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison up front.

Alli, who was valued at £143m back in 2018, could be the player to provide that spark if he can recapture the form that he showed in his early years at Spurs.

Admittedly, he has failed to reach those heights for some time now, but a move away from the capital could be just what he needs to kick on again and prove to everyone that he remains a quality operator.

