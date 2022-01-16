Wolves transfer news: Bruno Lage could soon have his very own Zinedine Zidane at Molineux

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ligue 1 expert Adam White has hailed the ability of Brest playmaker Romain Faivre, who has been linked with a potential move to Wolves.

The Premier League club were heavily linked with a swoop to sign the 23-year-old in the summer but were not able to strike a deal. He would cost around £17m.

What’s the latest with Faivre?

The Brest attacker has been lighting up the French league with his displays.

Still just 23, he can play as an attacking midfielder or as a right winger and has been scoring goals and laying on assists thus far this term.

Indeed, he has scored seven times in 19 games, while also creating five goals, and he is valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt.

Wolves were first claimed to have an interest in signing the France U21 international in the summer but there appears to be rival interest from Italian giants AC Milan too.

It remains to be seen if Wolves would look to reignite that interest in the January transfer window, especially as reports have linked Adama Traore with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, which would leave a hole in the squad on the wing.

White has hailed the ability of Faivre, too, even comparing him to French icon Zinedine Zidane, who emerged as one of the best players in world football in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Enter giveaway!

What did White say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: “I think he’s more of a classic French creator, like Zidane, or players of that kind, he drifts in from the left quite often, or on the right, plays in the No.10 occasionally. Very graceful and a clever user of the ball.”

Vlahovic to Arsenal CLOSE! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Should Wolves sign him?

If Adama goes, absolutely.

It seems that there is a real likelihood that the Spain international will end up at Spurs, per reports, and a replacement will have to be sourced.

A move to sign Faivre would go a long way to ensuring that he is not missed, even if he does not offer the same mix of pure speed and physicality down the right flank.

1 of 15 How much did Wolves sign Fabio Silva for? £30.5m £35.6m £40.5m £45.5m

Still, Faivre is a more productive player – Adama hasn’t scored a goal or provided an assist this season – and seems affordable too.

Wolves need to reignite their interest and get Faivre into the club.

News Now - Sport News