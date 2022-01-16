Leeds transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on £6.2m academy product returning to Elland Road

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United will consider sealing Ronaldo Vieira's Elland Road return before the transfer window slams shut, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Vieira left Yorkshire for Sampdoria in a £6.2million switch close to three-and-a-half years ago, but it appears his time with the Serie A club is coming to an end.

What's the latest news involving Vieira?

According to Italian media outlet Club Doria 46, Leeds are interested in bolstering their midfield by re-signing Vieira.

It comes after the same publication had already suggested Vieira has packed his bags ahead of a return to England.

Vieira would add strength in depth to the Whites' midfield options, particularly with Kalvin Phillips still on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury during the stalemate against Brentford last month.

However, Vieira has been unfortunate with injuries himself and has yet to make an appearance since the season got underway due to a muscle problem.

Since making the move to Italy, the 23-year-old has been restricted to 44 Sampdoria outings and not featured in a Serie A fixture for the club since 2020.

Despite being away from Leeds for some time, he clearly still keeps tabs on the goings on at his former side as he took to Instagram to confirm he was happy for Adam Forshaw after the central midfielder made his first league start in more than two years.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Vieira?

O'Rourke feels Leeds will explore the possibility of re-signing Vieira before the end of the January transfer window.

Vieira has entered the final 18 months of his Sampdoria contract and it appears he is preparing to head onto pastures new.

O'Rourke feels Vieira could be welcomed back to Elland Road simply to offer Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa an extra option.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "You would never say never. If he's readily available, doesn't fit in at Sampdoria, they're willing to get rid and he wants to come back to Leeds, I'm sure it's something Leeds will consider.

"It would just be an extra body in the building."

How did Vieira perform during his initial spell with Leeds?

Considering Vieira was only picked up by Leeds after impressing during a trial at the club's academy, they would have been pleased to have recouped a multi-million pound fee for his services in 2018.

The three-cap England under-21 international made 71 appearances after progressing through the Whites' ranks.

In the process, from the heart of Leeds' midfield, he scored twice and registered a further four assists.

1 of 10 When was Elland Road first built? 1877 1897 1907 1887

He also featured under four different managers - Steve Evans, Garry Monk, Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom - during his time at Elland Road.

Although he could return to Leeds with no Premier League experience, he has been involved in 45 Italian top flight fixtures thanks to his Sampdoria stint and a spell on loan with Hellas Verona.

