Newcastle transfer news: Magpies eye £12.6m star compared to Patrick Vieira and Yaya Toure

Former Equatorial Guinea international Daniel Ekedo believes Newcastle United transfer target Ibrahim Sangare has similar qualities to Patrick Vieira and Yaya Toure.

Sangare is currently playing his football in the Netherlands for PSV Eindhoven, and he has been a regular starter for the side as they push to wrestle the Eredivisie title away from Ajax.

What's the latest news involving Sangare?

The 24-year-old has chipped in with three league goals from his defensive midfield position this term, and his performances appear to have caught the eye of the Magpies.

Newcastle are reportedly keen to add the Ivory Coast international to their ranks this month as they look to move away from the bottom three in the second half of the season.

What has Ekedo said about Sangare?

Edeko rates Sangare highly, and feels that he would significantly improve Newcastle's chances of survival if he moves to Tyneside in January.

He has even gone as far as to compare the 6 foot 3 midfielder to a pair of Premier League icons.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Sangare, Edeko said: “He reminds me of Patrick Vieira and Yaya Toure. Were Newcastle to sign him this January, he might just be the difference in keeping them in the Premier League.”

Could Sangare play a vital role in Newcastle's bid to stay up?

Newcastle have already been busy in the transfer window by bringing in Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, but they are yet to bolster their midfield.

Eddie Howe does have some decent options in the middle of the park, as the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock have shown their quality in the past - the former has over 250 Premier League appearances to his name, while Willock shone during his loan spell at St James' Park last season.

However, the side's midfielders have been unable to find the net regularly this season, with much of the pressure of scoring goals being put on Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

They have also struggled to protect the team's defence as Newcastle have conceded over two goals per game on average this term.

This suggests that they do need to add a dominant presence in midfield, and Sangare, who is valued at £12.6m by Transfermarkt, could be just the player.

He has the physical presence to flourish at the base of Newcastle's midfield, while he may also bring another dimension to the team if he can follow in the footsteps of Vieira and Toure by producing driving runs from deep.

If Newcastle can get this deal over the line, Sangare could yet prove to be their best signing of the window, given his age and potential.

