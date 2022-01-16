Paper Talk: Man Utd & Rangnick ‘verbally agree’ £33m deal for Amadou Haidara

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United could still miss out on Amadou Haidara despite Ralf Rangnick verbally agreeing a deal to sign the Leipzig midfielder, while Sunday’s transfer gossip claims Chelsea have made an offer for a Barcelona misfit.

Manchester United’s dithering could cost them the chance of landing top Ralf Rangnick target Amadou Haidara in the January window.



The Red Bull Leipzig star is at the top of the German’s wishlist, with the interim Red Devils boss already placing calls to his old club to negotiate a deal.

Rangnick is keen to bolster his midfield options this month, with continued doubts overall several United first-team stars. And he sees 23-year-old Haidara as a perfect addition to his squad.

Indeed, the report in the Daily Mirror states that Leipzig have ‘verbally agreed a £33million fee with Rangnick’.

However, it adds that United themselves are yet to make a formal offer and that their dithering and transfer stance regarding Rangnick’s short-term tenure could cost them.

The report claims that the Old Trafford hierarchy are not willing to fully back the German, given that a new man will be in charge come the summer.

